Columbus-based Condado Tacos, a build-your-own tacos concept, is offering its new “bud box” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The box includes a choice of two tacos from the taco suggestions menu, a half-sized traditional guacamole or queso blanco and chips for $10. The taco suggestions menu includes creations like the ooey-gooey, el tradicional, Dutch dragon, bubba kush, surf ‘n turf, the mantis, dirty morning taco, Lucy’s fire, el santo and the skywalker.
Boxes are available at Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio locations through limited-contact express curbside service. Customers are asked to call once they pull up to the restaurant and a Condado team member will bring out the order. Orders can be placed at bit.ly/3bst24n.
For a list of what is in each taco suggestion, visit bit.ly/2QM8e00.
Additionally, Condado Tacos is offering a build-your-own taco box for $99. Each box includes 30 individually wrapped tacos made from chosen ingredients, or enough ingredients to build your own 30 tacos at home. Customers can choose their shells, proteins, toppings and sauces. Delivery is free.
Along with the build-your-own box, the restaurant is also including a handful of free coloring pages, all designed with Condado art work. To order, visit bit.ly/2wDW6Y1.
Condado Tacos has several locations in Central Ohio and in Orange and Westlake in Northeast Ohio.