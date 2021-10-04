The space left vacant by chef Michael Symon’s Lola Bistro in downtown Cleveland could see a new tenant.
Andrew Watts of Twinsburg-based Forward Hospitality group recently addressed the Cleveland Planning Commission to make a case for a new restaurant called Cordelia at the 2058 E. 4th St. storefront, proposing garage-style windows that would roll up along E. 4th Street.
Renovations were approved via a certificate of appropriateness, meaning the proposed work in a historic district meets criteria. Trim will be black and transoms will be replaced. An outdoor cafe is also planned.
Forward Hospitality Group also locally operates 3 Palms Pizza, which has three locations in Northeast Ohio; the Boneyard in Broadview Heights; Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls; FWD Day + Nightclub on Flats East Bank; Garden City in Shaker Heights’ Van Aken District; Good Night John Boy on Flats East Bank; and See Saw in Columbus’ Short North neighborhood.
Lola Bistro closed in November 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the restaurant industry.