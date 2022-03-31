Cordelia, a new concept by Andrew Watts and Vinnie Cimino, will debut in the former Lola Bistro space on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland sometime this spring.
The restaurant will be named for Watts’ great-grandmother and aims to be a celebration of Cleveland and the Midwest, according to Cleveland Scene. The idea for the space is a warm, classic and vintage dining experience. Inside dining will have room for 165 guests, and outdoor dining will seat 55. New hydraulic garage-door windows will be added in the bar area and second dining room.
As for the menu, seasonal dishes will be built for passing around the table, Cleveland Scene reported.
To follow the progress, visit Cordelia’s Instagram page at @CordeliaCLE.
Cordelia will be at 2058 E. 4th St. Celebrity chef Michael Symon’s Lola Bistro closed in November 2020.