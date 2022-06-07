Stacker’s list of best Cleveland restaurants, based on rankings from Tripadvisor, was released to cleveland.com and includes two restaurants from Jewish Cleveland – Corky & Lenny’s, owned by the Kurland family, and L’Albatros Brasserie + Bar, owned by chef Zack Bruell.

Corky’s, at 27091 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere, ranked at No. 23 with a rating of 4. L’Albatros, at 11401 Bellflower Ct. in Cleveland, placed No. 6 with a rating of 4.5.

Other restaurants given the nod include Barrio, EDWINS, Marble Room, Mabel’s BBQ, Dante and Slyman’s Deli, which placed first with a rating of 4.5.

Stacker is a data and media organization, according to its website.

