Crocker Park’s annual Tricks & Treats event will return from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 30.
The event includes outdoor trick-or-treating and family-friendly activities and attractions, including a vendor village on Crocker Park’s Main Street, “Spooky” Express Train Rides presented by Birchwood School of Hawken, local food trucks and kid-friendly entertainment.
“Who doesn’t love fall, and all the fun that goes with it, including Halloween,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “October is the month when the park transitions to fall and what better way to celebrate the season then with a family friendly outdoor safe Tricks & Treats event. We have loved seeing all of the kids dress up year after year and enjoy hosting the community like we are their own neighborhood to trick or treat in.”
On the day of the event, participating businesses will have a pumpkin poster in their window signaling they’re passing out candy from their front door.
For more information, visit crockerpark.com/tricksandtreats.