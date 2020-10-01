Crocker Park has canceled its 6th annual Food Truck Challenge planned for Oct. 3.
In a post on its Facebook page, Crocker Park said the event was canceled due to pandemic-related concerns.
"The event was created to be a fun, foodie-focused social gathering where people can come together to share in their love and passion of food," the post read. "We do not feel that special experience will be able to be achieved safely this year."
The event has been rescheduled for Oct. 2, 2021.
Food trucks were slated to compete in a series of “best of” categories: fan’s best overall, best looking truck, friendliest truck, best on a bun, best in a wrap, best on a plate, best veggie, happiest ending, best through a straw and judge’s best overall. The other categories were to be voted on by a panel of local celebrity judges. More than 20 local food trucks were scheduled to participate, with live music.
But community members can still visit Crocker Park at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 to see the Barbie Truck, which is making a stop at the development in celebration of Barbie's 60th birthday. As part of the "Totally Throwback Tour," the truck will park in front of Nordstrom Rack and Regal Cinemas. It will feature exclusive, retro-inspired Barbie merchandise including bedazzled apparel, accessories and nail polish. All merchandise is while supplies last.
Every shopper is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing while visiting the truck. For more information, visit crockerpark.com/play.
Crocker Park is a mixed-use development in Westlake by Stark Enterprises.