Crocker Park will host its seventh annual Food Truck Challenge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 in Westlake.
Lined up on Main Street, trucks will compete to win one of the “best of” categories, which include best sandwich/wrap, best vegetarian dish, best through a straw, best dessert and best on a plate. Other categories include friendliest truck, people’s choice award and judge’s best in show.
Participating trucks are Boss ChickNBeer, Casino Cafe, The Cedar Grill, Dr. Hibachi Foodtruck, Enticing Cupcakes, Hippie Sips, Jackpot Chicken Food Truck, King Tut Street Food, Kona Ice, Original Steaks & Hoagies, Samurai Dynasty, Smash Time Truck, Smooth Rider, Smoothie Shack, Smoke This CLE, Smokin’ Rock & Roll, Smoky Sweet Soul, Southern Thangs, Swat Food Truck & Catering and Zuzu’s Chocolates. More trucks could be added before the event.
During the event, visitors can pick up a ballot at the voting station, try as many food trucks as they would like and submit a ballot before 3 p.m. Visitors can only vote once.
The event is free and open to the public. Festivities will include live music, children-friendly activities and vendors. Winners will be crowned beginning at 3:15.
For a full list of participating trucks, visit crockerpark.com/foodtruckchallenge.