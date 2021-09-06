Crocker Park will host its sixth annual Food Truck Challenge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.
The competition will feature local food trucks lined up on the lifestyle center’s Main Street and judged in various “best of” categories.
During the event, visitors can participate by picking up a ballot at the designated voting station, trying as many food truck menu items as they would like and submitting a vote before 3 p.m.
Each person can only vote once. Categories include: best sandwich/wrap, best vegetarian dish, best through a straw, best dessert, best on a plate, friendliest truck, people’s choice awards and judge’s best in show. The panel of judges include Westlake Mayor Dennis Clough, WKYC’s Jasmine Monroe, Jeremiah Widmer from “The Jeremiah Show” on WQAL and Cleveland.com’s Anne Nickoloff.
“Cleveland is a major foodie town, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate that then with the annual Food Truck Challenge with the support of our local car dealership Serpentini of Westlake,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications at Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “The collaborative efforts of our local area food trucks and the community to support these local businesses and host some healthy competition is the perfect way to continue to support our small businesses here at Crocker Park!”
The Food Truck Challenge is free to the public, and will also include live music by SIMPLE, kid-friendly activities and a vendor village. Winners will be crowned in the eight categories beginning at 3.
Prior to the event, there will be a food truck pop up Sept. 7, featuring some of the trucks slated for competition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information and a complete list of participating trucks, visit crockerpark.com/food-truck.