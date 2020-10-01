Crocker Park will host its 6th annual Food Truck Challenge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at 177 Market St. in Westlake.
Food trucks will be competing in a series of “best of” categories: fan’s best overall, best looking truck, friendliest truck, best on a bun, best in a wrap, best on a plate, best veggie, happiest ending, best through a straw and judge’s best overall. Voters will be able to order from each truck and virtually cast their vote for the fan’s best overall, best looking truck and friendliest truck categories. The other categories will be voted on by a panel of local celebrity judges.
“Cleveland is a major foodie town, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate that then with the annual Food Truck Challenge sponsored by Serpentini of Westlake,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing at Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “The collaborative efforts of our local area food trucks and the community to support these local businesses and host some healthy competition is the perfect way to end another fantastic food truck season at Crocker Park.”
The event is free to the public. Winners will be announced online after the event on the Crocker Park Facebook page. Trophies will be delivered to the trucks by a panel of guest judges and local foodies, including Fox 8’S Kenny Crumpton and Todd Meany, Star 102’s Jen Toohey and Tim Richards, WKYC’s Austin Love and Crocker Park’s Tina Roberts.
More than 20 local food trucks will compete with specially curated menus for the event. There will also be live music on site.
For a complete list of participating trucks and how to vote online, visit crockerpark.com/food-truck.
Crocker Park is a mixed-use development by Stark Enterprises.