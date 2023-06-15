The 12th Crocker Park Wine Festival is scheduled for 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15, and 2 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16.
Held at the mixed-use development in Westlake, the wine festival hosts over 150 local, national and international wine producers, as well as beer, spirits, local vendors, food vendors, casual seating and live music. Attendees will be able to stroll a few blocks of Crocker Park while enjoying tastings and also purchase wine, beer and spirits from Market District in Crocker Park’s Promenade.
The event space will start at Center Circle between Anthropologie and Altar’d State on Main Street up to Gap and Banana Republic, with wine vendors posted throughout the area. Additionally, beer and spirit tents will be available, and food offerings from vendors and restaurants, including Hot Chicken Takeover and Pasta Co-op. Live music performances include 732 The Electric Duo, Backtraxx, Jump the Gun and Funkology.
“The Crocker Park Wine Festival is a great event not just for us, but for the community and we are delighted for the tradition to continue into the 12th year of this event,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “Whether you are a wine aficionado or a beer and spirit lover, this event has something for everyone to enjoy a fun evening out, while benefiting the children and families of University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.”
Early bird tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for a weekend pass, and pricing is through July 31. Both tickets include a limited-edition wine glass and 10 tasting tickets per day. Admission prices increase on Aug. 1. Designated driver tickets can be purchased day of for $10.
For more information, visit crockerparkwinefestival.com.