The Crocker Park Wine Festival will celebrate its 10th year with its annual event on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.
The event will benefit University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. It will be set up throughout the streets of Crocker Park and feature over 150 local, national and international wine producers. Beer, spirits, local vendors, food vendors, casual seating and live music will also be on display.
“The Crocker Park Wine Festival has become a staple event for us over the years, and we are thrilled to welcome it back and celebrate its 10th anniversary,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “This event truly has something for everyone; from wine, beer and spirit lovers, experience seekers and those looking for a fun evening out... the tradition continues, and this is something you will not want to miss.”
The festival will be centralized at the Center Circle between Anthropologie and Altar’d State on Main Street to Gap and Banana Republic.
Hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17 and from 2 to 10 p.m. Sept. 18.
To purchase tickets, visit crockerparkwinefestival.com.