The Crocker Park Wine Festival will be held for the 11th year on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 in Westlake.
Held outside starting at Center Circle between Anthropologie and Altar’d State on Main Street to Gap and Banana Republic, the event will feature over 150 local, national and international wine producers. Beer, spirits, local vendors, food vendors and live music will also be part of the festival.
“The Crocker Park Wine Festival is a staple not just for us, but for the community and we are delighted for the tradition to continue with the 11th annual event,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in the release. “Whether you are a wine aficionado or a beer and spirit lover, this event has something for everyone to enjoy a fun evening out, while benefiting the children and families of University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.”
Hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16 and 2 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17. Early-bird pricing for tickets starts at $30 for general admission and $50 for a weekend pass. This price will be available through July 31. Both tickets include a limited-edition wine glass and 10 tasting tickets per day. Designated driver tickets are $10 on the day of the event.
For more information, visit crockerparkwinefestival.com.