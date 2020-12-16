Cru Uncorked, a fine dining French restaurant that opened in May 2017 at Chagrin Boulevard and SOM Center Road in Moreland Hills, is planning to expand.
The village approved several variances Dec. 9 that will allow the restaurant to expand to the adjacent 2.7-acre parcel adjacent.
The property was purchased earlier this year and will be developed over the next three years in phases. Inspired by a French estate, the additions will include an expanded wine cellar, tasting room, garden and greenhouse.
“This expansion is a testament to the work and dedication of our staff,” General Manager Bill Cutler said in a news release. “We’re a very close-knit team, and there’s a lot of excitement about the direction we’re moving in and what we’ll be able to provide our guests.”
The first phase is planned for spring and summer 2021 and will include a second patio, a covered wine tasting room and building out additional storage, which is the start of the larger wine cellar and cheese program. The cellar currently houses 950 individual wine selections.
The second phase will focus on the establishment of a farm-to-kitchen French-style parterre garden and greenhouse, where the restaurant will grow vegetables, herbs and flowers for its use. The final phase will include a garden kitchen, where cooking classes will be held, and a venue space for small weddings and events.
“It’s all about our guests,” Cutler said in the release. “Without our guests, this wouldn’t be possible. We’re so grateful to have the opportunity to continue to build on this experience, to make it more dynamic. This expansion is the culmination of a long-held dream, but I’m not surprised. Our team keeps dreaming here, and we keep realizing those dreams.”
Cru Uncorked is at 34300 Chagrin Blvd.