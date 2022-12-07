Crumb & Spigot at 16783 Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge Township is now under the ownership of Jamy Bolling.
Sold to Bolling in October by Karen Gorman and Ryan King, the new owner has experience working for restaurant groups like Bravo Brio, Piada and Chef Art Pour, according to Cleveland Scene. Bolling told Cleveland Scene he was approached by Gorman and King to purchase the restaurant.
Crumb & Spigot opened in May 2014 and features a bar, communal seating and a wood-fired oven. Bolling told Cleveland Scene that he plans to not change anything about the restaurant, including retaining chef Christian Parker and almost the entire staff. Bolling also told Scene he’d like to expand the concept to “two or three” Crumb & Spigots in Cleveland.
Hours remain 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Crumb & Spigot is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, visit crumbandspigot.com.