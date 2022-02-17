Crumb & Spigot, a tavern in Bainbridge Township, reopened Feb. 17 at 16783 Chillicothe Road. Owned by Karen Gorman and Ryan King, the tavern announced a temporary closure in September 2021 due to industry-wide staffing issues. It first opened in May 2014, and features a large bar, communal seating and a wood-fired oven.

In announcing its reopening on its website, Crumb & Spigot is doing limited seating until its staff is fully trained. “We appreciate your support and patience,” the website statement said.

New hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. For a full menu visit, crumbandspigot.com.

