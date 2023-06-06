Crumb & Spigot’s Lakewood location at 15322 Detroit Ave. is preparing for a late-summer opening.
First proposed to Lakewood’s planning commission on Feb. 2, the restaurant was designed by Cleveland-based Onyx Creative. It will feature seating for 20 at the bar, 30 in the dining room and some patio seating. The new restaurant is taking over the former Verizon space, positioned near Voodoo Tuna and Humble Wine Bar.
Crumb & Spigot is led by Jamy Bolling, who took ownership of the restaurant in October 2022 from founders Karen Gorman and Ryan King.
Its Bainbridge Township location is at 16783 Chillicothe Road.