Chagrin Falls’ Crumb & Spigot is proposing a new location at 15322 Detroit Ave.
The Lakewood City planning commission was slated to hear plans for the 3,500-square-foot restaurant Feb. 2. Crumb & Spigot is working with Cleveland-based Onyx Creative to design the 64-seat restaurant, which would also feature 20 outdoor seats.
Crumb & Spigot is led by Jamy Bolling, who took ownership of the restaurant in October 2022.
To learn more about Crumb & Spigot, visit crumbandspigot.com. Its Bainbridge Township location is at 16783 Chillicothe Road.