Crumb & Spigot, a tavern in Chagrin Falls, announced a temporary closure, effective Sept. 16.
Sent through the business’ email list, owners Karen Gorman and Ryan King stated the “indefinite” closure is due to the pandemic-related staffing issues that have rocked the restaurant industry in recent months.
“We cannot thank our phenomenal community enough,” the statement read. “Your support and enthusiasm for our place has been more than we could have possibly imagined.”
Prior to the closure, the tavern had been advertising open tryouts for bartenders. At the end of August, it also announced restricted hours due to staffing issues “pretty much across the board,” a Facebook post on the tavern’s page said.
Crumb & Spigot opened in May 2014 at 16783 Chillicothe Road in the former Western Reserve Bread Store. It features a large bar, communal seating and a wood-fired oven to create the many pizzas on its menu.
To remain informed on any reopening plans, visit crumbandspigot.com or follow it on Facebook at facebook.com/crumbandspigot or on Instagram @crumbandspigot.