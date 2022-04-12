Crumbl Beachwood
Crumbl Cookies will open a location at Pavilion Shopping Center on Chagrin Boulevard in Beachwood.

Owned by Alyssa Schlegel, the cookie shop has plans to open in May next door to Giant Eagle and Marco’s Pizza.

Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie concept created by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, opened its first location in 2017.

Its cookie menu varies weekly, but milk chocolate chip is always available as the bakery’s first cookie.

Other Ohio locations are in Mentor, Parma, Avon, Delaware, Dublin, Columbus, Hilliard, New Albany, Oakley and Washington Township. A Mayfield Heights location is planned

