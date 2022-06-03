Crumbl Cookies in the Pavilion Shopping Center in Beachwood held its grand opening June 3.
The location at 23435 Chagrin Blvd., which is next door to Giant Eagle and Marco’s Pizza, is owned by Ian Robertson and his wife, Katie, who live in Utah, which is where Crumbl was founded. Alyssa Schlegel, of Westlake, is the local manager/operator/partner.
Schlegel told the Cleveland Jewish News she first became involved through a friend who was set to collaborate on a store with the Robertsons until the COVID-19 pandemic hit Northeast Ohio. Once things stabilized a bit, that friend was no longer interested in operating the store, but shared her name.
Schlegel has experience in the restaurant industry, working with Driftwood Restaurant Group and catering events with chef Zack Bruell. Those professional endeavors would frequently bring her to the east side, she said. She also grew up in Sagamore Hills, knowing “Beachwood has always been a great neighborhood” to do business.
“I’d hop on I-271 to visit,” she said. “It’s always been a great retail destination and the community has always been top-notch. And the community has always been so supportive and excited about businesses, especially food-based ones. It was a no-brainer that way. We’re technically a small, locally-owned business too even though we’re technically part of a chain. This community always shows up for people.”
A Crumbl fan and self-proclaimed “restaurant kid by nature,” Schlegel said she is thrilled to work with a “quality product I’m excited about.” Her favorite flavor is the waffle cookie, complete with a butter cream butter pad and a little container of syrup to pour over the cookie. She also said she’s partial to the classic sugar cookie flavor, but is excited “to have the new flavors rotating in.”
“The products are made from scratch and the menu rotates, so it’s constantly changing,” she said. “They’re little tiny art pieces and that brings me joy. I love the experience of it all.”
For those well-versed in Crumbl Cookies and newcomers alike, Schlegel said she “can’t wait” to meet everyone.
“We’re excited to be here,” she said. “Come and see us. Before opening, I had no less than 30 people come up to the door every day asking if we were open. So, I’m really excited to not have to turn them away. We’re so happy to have everyone out and to get started.”
Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays so workers can prepare the next week’s menu, which is always different, Schlegel said.
Other Ohio locations are in Mentor, Parma, Avon, Strongsville, Delaware, Dublin, Columbus, Hilliard, New Albany, Oakley and Washington Township. A Mayfield Heights location is planned. The first Crumbl opened in 2017, created by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley.