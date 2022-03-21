Crumbl Cookies, a Logan, Utah-based cookie concept created by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, will open a location in Mayfield Heights Town Center.
The ,location, which will be at 1241 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights, is expected to open in late April. The space, next door to Five Guys, used to house DaBoros. The Mayfield Heights location will be owned and operated by Andrew Fonda, who also owns the Mentor location.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. until midnight on Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays, and have 65 employees, according to the Sun Messenger.
Crumbl Cookies, which opened its first store in 2017, features offerings like sugar cookies topped with a Twix bar or bubble gum, peanut butter cookies featuring Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, milk chocolate chip, classic sugar, and its Classic Krispy Bar, which is a gooey crisp rice no-bake cookie with marshmallow, butter and vanilla. The menu varies weekly, but the milk chocolate chip cookie is always available as the bakery’s first cookie.
Other Ohio locations are in Parma, Mentor, Avon, Delaware, Dublin, Columbus, Hilliard, New Albany, Oakley and Washington Township. The Parma location opened on March 11.