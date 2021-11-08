Crumbl Cookies, a Logan, Utah-based cookie concept created by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, is bringing a location to the Shoppes at Parma in Parma.
According to a Oct. 19 Facebook post by Kevin Moss, vice president of CBRE, Crumbl Cookies signed its lease as part of a $100 million redevelopment project that transformed the former Parmatown Mall into a 756,000-square-foot mixed-use development. Crumbl Cookies will fill a vacant store front between Wingstop and Piada Italian Street Food.
Crumbl Cookies, which opened its first store in 2017, features offerings like sugar cookies topped with a Twix bar or bubble gum, peanut butter cookies featuring Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, milk chocolate chip, classic sugar, and its Classic Krispy Bar, which is a gooey crisp rice no-bake cookie with marshmallow, butter and vanilla. The menu varies weekly, but the milk chocolate chip cookie is always available as the bakery’s first cookie.
Other Ohio locations are in Avon, Mentor, Delaware, Dublin, Westerville and Cincinnati.