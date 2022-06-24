Crumbl Cookies will open a new location at the Solon Village shopping plaza on Aurora Road in Solon between Office Max and Malley’s Chocolates.
Owners JB and Nicole Bickerstaff and Cydni Bickerstaff Rice are in the early stages of planning the 1,874 square-foot location and have yet to set a date to open, Cydni Bickerstaff Rice said in an email to CJN.
In addition to the Solon location, the group is opening a Crumbl Cookie in Fairview Park. That store is under construction and will open in August or September, she said.
Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie concept created by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, opened its first location in 2017. Its cookie menu varies weekly, but milk chocolate chip is always available as the bakery’s first cookie.
A Beachwood location opened June 3. Other Ohio locations are in Mentor, Parma, Avon, Strongsville, Columbus and the Columbus suburbs of Delaware, Dublin, Hilliard and New Albany, the Cincinnati suburb of Oakley and the Dayton suburb of Washington Township.
Abigail Preiszig is the Clifford and Linda Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.