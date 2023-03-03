Crumbl Cookies will open in March at the Solon Village shopping plaza on Aurora Road in Solon between Office Max and Malley’s Chocolates.
The location is owned by JB and Nicole Bickerstaff and Cydni Bickerstaff Rice. JB Bickerstaff is head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The upcoming opening was announced on the City of Solon Facebook page, noting “ovens are coming soon.”
Crumbl also has Northeast Ohio locations in Beachwood, Mentor, Parma, Avon, Lakewood, Strongsville, Mayfield, North Olmsted, Brooklyn, Fairview Park, Stowm Canton and Medina.