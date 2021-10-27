Brad Friedlander’s new concept, Cut 151, will be opening this fall and taking the space left vacant by the closure of Rosso Italia.
Sharing a building with Friedlander’s other venture, Blu, the Restaurant, Cut 151 will specialize in prime rib. The menu will also offer chicken, steak, veal, lamb and lobster, he told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 27.
“No one that I know of in the city is serving prime rib anymore, and that is our specialty,” Friedlander said. “We do everything in house from scratch, including our desserts and breads. Everything. We also have a great new pastry chef.”
In a June 15 interview with the CJN, he described the restaurant’s vibe as “warm, sexy and intimate,” very different from Rosso Italia’s concept.
Rosso Italia opened in December 2019 and temporarily closed in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact the Ohio restaurant business. By mid-April of last year, Friedlander was planning to reopen both restaurants. But once Blu, the Restaurant announced its plans to reopen with a refreshed concept and new menu using the same name in April 2021, Friedlander told the CJN that Rosso Italia was closed for good. Blu, the Restaurant opened for business on April 28.
The building that houses Blu, the Restaurant and Cut 151 used to be home to Friedlander’s former concepts: Red, the Steakhouse, which closed in October 2019, and Moxie, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2019.