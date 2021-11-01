Restauraeur Brad Friedlander’s new concept, Cut151 Supper Club, plans to open Nov. 4.
Located at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood, Cut151 will seat 90. The menu, which is a “modern take on the traditional dining establishment/social club of the past,” will feature prime rib, chops and fish, as well as an extensive list of wine and cocktail offerings curated by executive chef Donna Chriszt, a news release said. Chriszt has previous industry experience at Jeso, J Cafe, Table 45, Shoreby Club and Westfield Golf & Country Club.
Other menu additions include various appetizers, entrees and sides.
“The chance to create a new restaurant with a supportive crew that possesses such considerable experience, depth of palate, and knowledge was a once-in-a-career opportunity,” Chriszt said in the release. “Building this community from the ground up, alongside longtime restauranteur Brad Friedlander and his team is the perfect scenario.”
Cut151 will also offer bar seating and private dining/event space.
Friedlander, who also operates Blu, the Restaurant in the same building, said in the release that Cut151 is a “long-time dream” of his.
“The idea is to create a space that celebrates exceptional food, high-end service, and compelling cocktails while honoring and modernizing upscale dining,” he said in the release.
Hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.
Cut151 is taking the space left vacant by another Friedlander concept, Rosso Italia, which closed permanently mid-April 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the restaurant industry. The building that houses Blu, the Restaurant and Cut151 Supper Club also used to be home to Friedlander’s former concepts: Red, the Steakhouse, which closed in October 2019, and Moxie, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2019.
For Cut151’s full menu or to reserve a table, visit cut151.com.