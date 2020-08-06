The Cuyahoga County Fair, originally scheduled for Aug. 10 to Aug. 15 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will hold a drive-thru fair food event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.
Attendees are asked to enter at the Bagley Road entrance, get a menu and map, stop at their desired vendors and quickly leave at Gate 1 on Eastland Road when finished purchasing.
Additional event details are still pending, but the goal is to offer an opportunity to enjoy fair food even though the fair is postponed. Social distancing and safety guidelines will also be announced in the coming days.
The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds are at 19201 E. Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.