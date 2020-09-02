The Cuyahoga County Public Library will hold “Flourish,” a virtual fundraising event, from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25.
Featuring a live cooking demo with chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit and an online silent auction, proceeds from the event will support youth literacy programs at the system’s branches. Along with the cooking demo, Whalen designed Flourish Food Kits that contain all the ingredients you need to prepare four entrées of pan fried chicken breast with roasted asparagus and stir fry corn. The recipe also includes substitution for tofu. A ticket to the virtual event includes the food kit, along with a pairing. A host kit includes ingredient to prepare 12 entrées.
Food Kits are $100 and Host Kits are $500 at bit.ly/2YnggQO.
Orders must be placed by Sept. 21. Kits can be picked up Sept. 24 or Sept. 25 at the Beachwood branch, 25501 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood or Fairview Park branch, 21255 Lorain Road in Fairview Park.