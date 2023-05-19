Case Western Reserve University held a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 20 to unveil its new teaching kitchen, which according to a news release from the university, is the largest in the country.
The kitchen will help promote research, education, the integration of nutrition and culinary training, with students learning about the science of nutrition and the practice of nutrition, the release said. It is located within the CWRU School of Medicine on the first floor of the Robbins Building at 2210 Circle Drive in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.