Case Western Reserve University held a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 20 to unveil its new teaching kitchen, which according to a news release from the university, is the largest in the country.

The kitchen will help promote research, education, the integration of nutrition and culinary training, with students learning about the science of nutrition and the practice of nutrition, the release said. It is located within the CWRU School of Medicine on the first floor of the Robbins Building at 2210 Circle Drive in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you