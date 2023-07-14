D.P. Dough, a calzone shop, will open two locations in Cleveland this summer.
Founded in 1987 by company namesakes Dan and Penny Haley in Amherst, Mass., the new locations will be led by local owner Devine Redding. The locations will be at 11446 Euclid Ave. and 230 Euclid Ave., both former Jimmy John’s stores. Redding also operates the D.P. Dough locations in Akron and Kent.
Along with calzones, D.P. Dough’s menu features boneless wings, tater tots and cheesesticks. Customers can choose from over 30 ingredients to be stuffed inside the calzone dough.
Both locations will be open late, similar to other D.P. Dough locations. The Akron and Kent locations are both open from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.
To view the full menu, visit dpdough.com.