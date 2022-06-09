Chef Dante Boccuzzi is planning to open a steakhouse in the Superior Arts District in Cleveland.
Il Leone Steakhouse, which is Italian for “the lion,” will be one of the first restaurants on CrossCountry Mortgage’s new headquarters campus. The company is moving from Brecksville to the arts district.
At 2104 Superior Ave., the restaurant is expected to open in summer 2023 on the edge of the 168,000-square-foot campus.
Vocon Architecture and Richardson Design are representing the project before the Cleveland city planning commission, according to Cleveland Business Journal.