In partnership with PLB Sports & Entertainment, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland has launched a potato chip line.
Darius’ Crunchland Chips are available in sea salt, salt and vinegar and barbecue, and are available exclusively in Heinen’s stores in Greater Cleveland and online at plbse.com.
“I love snacking on chips, so I was really excited when I was offered the opportunity to have my own line of chips,” Garland said in a news release. “These are some of the most legendary chip flavors, and I’m excited to see it all come together.”
Kim Heinen, packaged goods director at Heinen’s, said in the release that the grocery store chain is “excited” to partner with PLBSE and to carry Garland’s potato chip collaboration.
“Darius and his team are having an incredible season and we are thrilled to offer Darius’ Crunchland Chips to his fans at Heinen’s,” Heinen said in the release.
PLBSE marketing director Ryder Ballou said in the release that, “It’s always exciting when we can work with a star like Darius in a new category. Darius is a rising star in basketball and we are thrilled to be a part of his journey from the start.”
PLBSE has created brands and lines with athletes and entertainers for more than 30 years, including Nick Chubb’s Chubb Crunch, Stefon Diggs Diggs 14 Sauces, Cameron Heyward’s Blitz Mix, Doug Flutie’s Flutie Flakes, Josh Allen’s Josh’s Jaqs & JA17 Blend Coffee, Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Flakes and Kane Brown’s Kane Krunch.