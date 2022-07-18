Dave’s Hot Chicken is planning a location in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
With plans to renovate the storefront of an old furniture store at 2104 W. 25th St., the city of Cleveland Landmarks Commission heard about the project at its June 9 meeting. The project was represented at the meeting by Joseph Delre of MRN Ltd.; Nikolas Silea of Dave’s Hot Chicken; Michael Puckett of Lingle Design Group and Visible Graphics. Preliminary proposals notes the existing city mural on the side of the building will remain.
The storefront last operated as West 25th Furnishings and Supply Store. The building is owned by United Twenty-Fifth Bldg LLC, a company affiliated with MRN Ltd.