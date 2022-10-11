Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is planning to open its first east-side location at Harvard Park in Warrensville Heights.
With a projected opening next summer, the restaurant will join existing locations in Lakewood and Fairview Park. An Ohio City location is also planned for the former W. 25th Street Furniture space at 2104 W. 25th St. in Cleveland.
Customers will be able to enjoy fried chicken tenders and tender sliders, offered in seven spice levels. Sides include crinkle-cut fries, kale slaw and mac-and-cheese.
Dave’s Hot Chicken was founded in 2017 and is centered around Nashville-style hot chicken. Its website is daveshotchicken.com.