Dave’s Markets will close its Euclid Beach store in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood on April 30.
A press release from the company stated that all associates of the location will be offered employment at nearby locations.
“Dave’s is committed to working collaboratively with the city of Cleveland and the community to help ensure those in need of transportation to Shore Center have an option free of charge,” the release said. “The company will continue to proudly operate seven stores in the city of Cleveland and appreciates its strong relationship with the city and communities it serves.”
A fifth-generation family business, Dave’s Markets is led by Burt Saltzman, his son of Dave Saltzman, the supermarket business’ namesake; his sons, Steven and Dan Saltzman; and Dan’s sons, David and Aaron Saltzman. The Saltzmans were honored in the Cleveland Jewish News’ 2021 class of 18 Difference Makers.
Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Councilman Michael D. Polensek also released statements regarding the closure.
“Over the past two years, shopping habits have changed and we understand how challenging it is to operate a business in this economic climate,” Bibb said in the statement. “We must continue to invest in Cleveland neighborhoods and develop strategies to eradicate food deserts. Dave’s Markets are staples in our communities and we’re working closely with them to minimize the impact of this major loss.”
Polensek said in the release, “As a Dave’s shopper myself, I am disappointed and saddened by the closure of Dave’s in Collinwood. They have been a fixture on Lakeshore Boulevard for over 30 years and many of our seniors and residents have depended on them for basic groceries. It’s clear we must collectively develop a strategic economic plan to attract and keep full-service grocery stores in our neighborhoods, particularly in Cleveland’s northeast side.”
The city is working collaboratively with Dave’s Markets to “develop a transportation plan to ensure residents in Collinwood continue to have access to groceries,” the release from the mayor’s office read.
The Euclid Beach store is at 15900 Lakeshore Blvd. The supermarket company has 12 other locations throughout Northeast Ohio.