Preparing for Passover in a very confusing time can be stressful. With many restaurants and caterers closed to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses are offering the option to pick up Passover meals and celebrate with your family.
JSL Catering
JSL Catering is offering its regular Passover menu for pickup. The menu includes chicken soup, matzo balls, vegetable soup, babaganoush, matbucha, eggplant salad with herbs and roasted pepper, beet salad, barbecue meatballs, moussaka, gefilte fish, grilled mixed vegetables, potato kugel, roasted broccoli kugel, chicken schnitzel, chicken tenders, classic brisket, pulled barbecue brisket and chicken marsala.
JSL Catering is under the supervision of Cleveland Kosher.
Orders can be dropped off at JSL Catering, 2463 S. Green Road in Beachwood; the Green Road Synagogue office, 2437 S. Green Road in Beachwood; faxed to 216-370-7367; or online at jslcatering.com.
If you don’t receive confirmation of your order or have any questions, call 216-370-7367 or email orders@jslcatering.com. Upon ordering, inform staff of any food allergies or special requests.
Pickup is either 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 8 and April 14.
The preliminary deadline for orders was March 31. Orders received after that date will be filed as quantities permit.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater in Highland Heights is offering delivered and carry-out seder dinner.
With two courses, a family style dinner and dessert options, the menu includes a traditional seder plate with parsley, horseradish, charoset, lettuce, shank bone, roasted egg and matzo; gefilte fish with beet horseradish and hardboiled egg; matzo ball soup, roasted airline chicken breast, slow roasted beef brisket, baby carrot and grilled Brussels sprout medley; lemon meringue bars, coconut bars and pistachio macaroons.
Guests who don’t celebrate Passover or have dietary restrictions can order from the full dinner menu.
For more information, call 440-461-4653, ext. 106.