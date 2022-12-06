Outdoor dining igloos are back for the season at The Rustic Grill at StoneWater.
The outdoor ClearSpan igloos offer al fresco dining and drink opportunities in the fall and winter. Launched in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public’s desire to dine outside for health and safety reasons, the restaurant’s two heated dining igloos seat up to eight people each and are outfitted with bistro lights, a heater and an area rug.
New this year is the addition of a heated lounge igloo, with casual seating for drinks with family and friends.
Reservations are recommended and available for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; for dinner, from 5 to 7 p.m.; and select Sunday brunches. Reservations last for up to two hours. Igloos also have a minimum $100 spend on Friday and Saturday nights.
Weekend, weekday and Sunday brunch reservations will be confirmed 48 hours in advance of the reservation time. Cancellations after the 48-hour window, and no-shows, will result in a $100 fee.
Igloos are also available for parties or special celebrations.
To learn more or to make a reservation, call 440-461-4653 or visit stonewatergolf.com/rustic-grill.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights.