Dippy Whip, a frozen custard shop that pays homage to the frozen custard sold at now-closed Cleveland-area amusement parks, opened June 15 at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst.
“Dippy Whip is pure joy, and the perfect addition to the Legacy Village community as we get out and celebrate warmer weather with family and friends,” Legacy Village General Manager Susan Windle said in a news release. “We’re excited about sharing this beloved Northeast Ohio legacy with new generations of fans.”
Located next to the Legacy Village Lawn and Wild Mango, Dippy Whip is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
“We were fortunate to have obtained the original recipe from one of Cleveland’s beloved parks,” Joe Tomaro, co-owner of Dippy Wipp with his wife, Kathy, and one of The Euclid Beach Boys, said in the release. “This one-of-a-kind custard, hands down, the absolute best vanilla custard in the Cleveland area for generations until the park closed. There is no better time than the present to immerse ourselves in the timeless memories of childhood, and share them with the next generation.”
According to Tomaro, Dippy Whip offers frozen custard, ice cream, hand-dipped gelato, Italian ice, desserts, candies and coffee.