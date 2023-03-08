Domo Yakitori and Sushi has closed at Van Aken District’s Market Hall in Shaker Heights.
First opening in 2020, the space won’t stay vacant for long – with Ninja City preparing to take over the stall sometime this spring.
According to Cleveland Scene, the Asian-inspired bar and pub will make some updates to the space, with plans to offer items like soups, spring rolls, wings, steamed buns, noodle salad, lettuce wraps, pho, ramen and banh mi sandwiches. It is owned by Dylan Fallon and Bac Nguyen.
Ninja City has a location at 6706 Detroit Ave. in Cleveland’s Gordon Square neighborhood, as well as satellite shops at Tower City and the Global Center for Health and Innovation.
For more information, visit ninjacity.com.