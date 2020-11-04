A new Don Shula’s restaurant is coming to Canton’s Hall of Fame Village in late 2021. According to the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, the restaurant will be one of the anchors of a retail promenade.
The new restaurant is expected to honor the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach who died in May. He was born in Grand River, went to high school in Painesville and college at John Carroll University in University Heights and received a master’s degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
Shula, who, played for the Cleveland Browns, is best known for coaching the Miami Dolphins to an undefeated season and two Super Bowl championships. He was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1997.
The Canton location will be a new concept. Shula’s Restaurant Group, founded in 1989, operates eight Shula’s Steak Houses, two 347 Grills, three Shula’s Bar and Grills, two Shula Burgers and two Shula’s 2 Steak and Sports restaurants. A Shula’s 2 Steak & Sports is in Independence.
Hall of Fame Village is at 2626 Fulton Dr. NW in Canton.