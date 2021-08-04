Dough Street, an edible cookie dough company, has added a new “brookie” flavor to its menu.
Brookies are a combination of cookies and brownies. The newest flavor, “Cookies & Dream,” is a fudge-y brownie base, layered with Oreo cookies, topped with the brand’s “Cookies & Cream” cookie dough and Oreo cookie pieces.
The brand has also unveiled a new ordering system for its brookies – flavors can be mixed and matched for two packs or a four pack. The other two flavors are “The Basic B,” which starts with a fudge brownie base, chocolate chip cookie dough and topped with semi-sweet chocolate chips, and “The Golden Fix,” which starts with a buttery base, layered with golden sandwich cookies and the brand’s sugar cookie dough with sprinkles.
Dough Street was created in 2018 by Solon couple Katie Pollack and Andy Simms. All ingredients are kosher and use heat-treated flour and pastured egg whites.
Orders can be placed online at doughstreetusa.com.