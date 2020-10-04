Dough Street, an edible cookie dough company, is now offering fundraising opportunities for teams, clubs and organizations.
With this fundraising structure, members do not need to go door to door. There is a curated fundraiser brochure that allows customers to order over the phone, text or email. There is no minimum purchase requirement. Groups earn 40% of all sales. The cookie dough comes in two sizes, 8-ounce cups and half-gallon tubs. The Dough Street team will deliver all cookie dough orders to the designated group leader 14 days after orders are submitted.
For more information and fundraising brochures, email info@doughstreetusa.com.
Dough Street was created in 2018 by Solon couple Katie Pollack and Andy Simms. All ingredients are kosher and safe to eat, using heat treated flour and pastured egg whites.