Downtown Cleveland Alliance has announced its Downtown Cleveland Fall Restaurant Week for Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.
Downtown Cleveland Fall Restaurant Week will feature local restaurants throughout the event from a variety of backgrounds, leadership and flavors. Participating restaurants will offer many options to dine, including grab-and-go, fast casual options, street side group dining and socially distant happy hour drinks. Each restaurant will have its own restaurant week specific deals.
Restaurants include Adega, Butcher and the Brewer, Hofbrauhaus, Mallorca, Lago East Bank, Pickwick & Frolic, Wild Eagle Saloon, The Nauti Mermaid, Blue Point Grille, Luca Italian Cuisine, Barley House, Lindey’s Lake House, Alley Cat Oyster Bar, Mabel’s BBQ, Cleveland Chop, Red, The Steakhouse, Yours Truly, Dante’s Inferno, Thirsty Dog and Southern Tier Brewing Co. There are also a number of newly opened restaurants participating in the event.
Free parking coupon available on the event website, as well as a full list of participating establishments, at bit.ly/3kM3uUD.