Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s 2021 Downtown Restaurant Week will run from Feb. 19 through Feb. 28.
According to a news release, guests will be accommodated at the comfort level when it comes to dining out during the pandemic with options that include #CleanCommitted dine-in experiences, family meals to-go and group lunch deliveries.
Diners can enjoy a variety of prix-fix lunch and dinner specials throughout the week at participating restaurants.
“After a challenging year, the 2021 Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week will serve as an essential boost for our small businesses and Downtown economy,” Joe Marinucci, president and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, said in the release. “This is a great opportunity for Clevelanders to safely come together to support and celebrate our locally owned establishments when they need us most.”
For more information about the restaurant week and participating establishments, stay tuned at downtownnow.city/eat. Restaurants interested in participating in the event can visit bit.ly/2YnzzJg to sign up.