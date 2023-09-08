Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week will continue through Sept. 14.
Participating restaurants offer three course menus at a prix-fixe price. Lunches range from $20 to $39, and dinners are priced at $39, $49 and $59, depending on the venue. Menus at participating restaurants will also feature a QR code for guests to check in and enter raffles to win restaurant gift cards and downtown Cleveland-themed merchandise.
“Annual events like Restaurant Week are just one of the many ways we highlight the diversity, vibrancy, and world-class culture that make Downtown Cleveland the lively and welcoming city center that it is,” Michael Deemer, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland, Inc., said in a news release. “This week-long event gives people the chance to experience their favorite restaurants in a different, exciting way or to try new establishments, all while supporting businesses that play a critical role in sustaining and growing our city’s core and economic engine.”
Participating restaurants include Acqua di Luca; Betts; Blue Point Grille; Cleveland Chop; Gabriels Southern Table + Whiskey; Ghost Light; Hofbrauhaus; House of Creole; Johnny’s Downtown; Lulo Kitchen; Mabels BBQ; Mallorca; Pickwick & Frolic; Southern Tier Brewery; Taza: A Lebanese Grill ; The Centro and TURN Bar + Kitchen.
For more information, visit downtowncleveland.com/rw2023.