Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week will return from May 13 to May 22.
A kickoff event will be hosted from 5 to 9 p.m. May 12 throughout the city, with tastings, live entertainment and giveaways. Participating restaurant patios will offer $5 tastings, and guests can collect tickets at each stop for a chance to enter and win a prize package from Citizens. Live entertainment will be at Citizens at 2000 E. 9th St.; East 4th Street near Corner Alley; and the corner of West 6th Street and St. Clair Avenue. A map of participating kickoff event locations will be available at each live music location.
“Downtown Cleveland’s culinary scene creates the kind of compelling experience that makes the city center such an attractive place to work and live. We invite everyone to join us for Downtown Restaurant Week and support resilient small business owners that have hung on and creative entrepreneurs who have started anew over the last two years,” Michael Deemer, president and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, said in a release. “This year, we especially look forward to showcasing our prix-fixe lunch specials at a variety of locations for our returning workforce to enjoy.”
For the restaurant week, three-course prix-fixe lunch and dinner specials will be offered at participating restaurants.
A full list of restaurants is available at downtowncleveland.com/restaurant-week.