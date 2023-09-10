Duck Donuts is serving a fall assortment of doughnuts and seasonal drinks.
Available for a limited time, the Sweet as Pie box features classic pie-inspired flavors, like apple pie and pumpkin roll. The pumpkin macchiato will also be available as a hot or iced drink.
Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order doughnuts. Customers can create their own custom combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, like chocolate icing with sprinkles. Each store has a viewing area where customers can watch their doughnuts get made from mixture, to frying to topping.
Duck Donuts is at 200 Park Ave., Suite 140, at Pinecrest in Orange.