Duck Donuts, known for its made-to-order doughnuts, has launched its official Duck Donuts Rewards app, powered by LevelUp.
Available to download on the Apple Store and Google Play, the free app is designed to work with Duck Donut’s point-of-sale technology.
As a rewards member, guests can order ahead and skip the line, or scan the app in-store to pay. Customers will earn five points for every dollar spent, which will unlock rewards like status level increases, including free doughnuts and coffee. When customers sign up, they will get a free doughnut perk after their first purchase, as well as on their birthday.
Duck Donuts has a location at Pinecrest at 200 Park Ave. in Orange.