Duck Donuts, a made-to-order doughnut chain, is offering home decorating kits.
The kits contain bare doughnuts, icings and toppings. Guests can call ahead, or order in store, through the Duck Donuts app or online.
Kits are $8 for four bare doughnuts, an icing, Oreo topping and rainbow sprinkles, or $15 for eight doughnuts, an icing, Oreo topping and rainbow sprinkles.
Customers can purchase the kits from the Dublin, Orange and Westerville locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The option is found in the app or online under “seasonal offers.”
Duck Donuts Dublin is at 7717 Sawmill Road. Duck Donuts Orange is at 200 Park Ave. in the Pinecrest mixed-use development. Duck Donuts Westerville is at 825 Polaris Parkway.