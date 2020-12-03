Duck Donuts is offering a chocolate base doughnut for the holidays.
Available through Jan. 4, guests can fully customize their doughnuts from coating, topping, drizzle and now either a vanilla cake or chocolate doughnut base. The “Holiday Assortment” flavors are also back, featuring mint icing and festive red, white and green sprinkles.
Many locations are also offering holiday drink flavors, including a Winter Roast medium coffee blend, featuring butterscotch, hazelnut and whiskey, and specialty espresso, milkshake, frappe hot chocolate drinks in white chocolate peppermint and peppermint mocha.
Orders can be made in store, or ahead on the Duck Donuts Rewards app and the duckdonuts.com website. Duck Donuts has 98 locations, including Pinecrest, 200 Park Ave., Suite 140, in Orange.